Omos the Giant, Liv Morgan’s Potential, and Holiday Travel Issues

Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss COVID-19’s impact on pro wrestling

By Peter Rosenberg
WWE SummerSlam After Party Red Carpet Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE SummerSlam After Party


Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip talk about their various travel woes before diving into COVID’s impact on pro wrestling and the rest of the sports world, the recent character development of Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins, Omos’s performance, Liv Morgan’s struggles to deliver the right lines in the biggest moments, and much more. Stay maj and enjoy yourselves.

P.S. Be on the lookout for bonus Cheap Heat content this week.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Diperstein
Producer: Troy Farkas

