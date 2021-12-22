 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ringing in NBA Xmas With a Question for Every Game

Justin, Rob, and Wos run through the Christmas Day slate of games

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos begin by discussing all the replacement players that teams have signed and pick out their favorites so far (1:00). Then, they run through the Christmas Day slate and ask one question about each game, including whether Kyrie playing part time is a good idea (4:00), the best team in the West (26:00), and whether Trae Young has ascended to be the best guard in the East (46:00).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

