 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Evaluating DeMar From Afar, Love Affair With Scottie Barnes, and Stuck Teams in the NBA

KOC and his guests, Raptors reporters Blake Murphy and William Lou, also debate whether Toronto should make a move for a big man

By Kevin O'Connor
Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Welcome to The Void as Kevin O’Connor brings you deep inside the NBA with the people who know it best. KOC brings on Sportsnet 950 The FAN hosts and Toronto Raptors reporters Blake Murphy and William Lou. They discuss DeMar DeRozan’s improvement as a player since leaving the Raptors (01:45) before looking at his performance this season with the Bulls (06:47). KOC confesses his love for Raptors rookie wingman Scottie Barnes, and they discuss why his playing style is so exciting (17:30). KOC points out the Raptors’ odd roster construction and they debate whether the franchise should make a move for a big man (29:18). Lastly, a brief conversation about Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga (42:45).

Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guests: Blake Murphy and William Lou
Producers: Jessie Lopez and Dylan Berkey

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

The Latest

Week 16 Games of the Week, Gimmes, and Games That Need Games 

Ben, Steven, and Kaelen preview the weekend’s slate, including marquee matchups Bills-Pats and Steelers-Chiefs

By Ben Solak, Kaelen Jones, and 1 more

‘Hawkeye’ Finale Recap: Hawkeye’s Home for Christmas

The sixth and final episode of ‘Hawkeye’ delivers a lot of action, sets up future MCU series, and passes an important torch (or two), though it also leaves some loose ends untied

By Daniel Chin

Omos the Giant, Liv Morgan’s Potential, and Holiday Travel Issues

Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss COVID-19’s impact on pro wrestling

By Peter Rosenberg

Ringing in NBA Xmas With a Question for Every Game

Justin, Rob, and Wos run through the Christmas Day slate of games

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

‘Father of the Bride’ With Bill Simmons and Amanda Dobbins

Bill and Amanda revisit the 1991 rom-com starring Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, and Kimberly Williams

By Bill Simmons and Amanda Dobbins
Play

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: How Does Michelle’s Journey End?

Amelia gives her thoughts on the finale

By Amelia Wedemeyer