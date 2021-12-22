Evaluating DeMar From Afar, Love Affair With Scottie Barnes, and Stuck Teams in the NBA

Welcome to The Void as Kevin O’Connor brings you deep inside the NBA with the people who know it best. KOC brings on Sportsnet 950 The FAN hosts and Toronto Raptors reporters Blake Murphy and William Lou. They discuss DeMar DeRozan’s improvement as a player since leaving the Raptors (01:45) before looking at his performance this season with the Bulls (06:47). KOC confesses his love for Raptors rookie wingman Scottie Barnes, and they discuss why his playing style is so exciting (17:30). KOC points out the Raptors’ odd roster construction and they debate whether the franchise should make a move for a big man (29:18). Lastly, a brief conversation about Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga (42:45).

Host: Kevin O’Connor

Guests: Blake Murphy and William Lou

Producers: Jessie Lopez and Dylan Berkey

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts