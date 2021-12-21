 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘The Mismatch’ Christmas List and Wishes for Next Year

Plus, Verno and KOC go through which NBA records they hope to see broken next

With Christmas around the corner, Verno and KOC get into their Christmas lists for teams in the NBA (02:19), including getting the Nets healthy, Joel Embiid continuing to play at an MVP level, and ideal playoff scenarios. They next discuss their trade wish list (20:45). Should the Knicks make a move for De’Aaron Fox? Will the Pacers trade Domantas Sabonis AND Myles Turner? KOC has a special Christmas wish for Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham (34:03) while Verno gets giddy about Thunder rookie Josh Giddey (45:56). Last but not least, they go through which NBA records they hope to see broken next (56:08).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

