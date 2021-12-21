‘The Mismatch’ Christmas List and Wishes for Next Year



With Christmas around the corner, Verno and KOC get into their Christmas lists for teams in the NBA (02:19), including getting the Nets healthy, Joel Embiid continuing to play at an MVP level, and ideal playoff scenarios. They next discuss their trade wish list (20:45). Should the Knicks make a move for De’Aaron Fox? Will the Pacers trade Domantas Sabonis AND Myles Turner? KOC has a special Christmas wish for Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham (34:03) while Verno gets giddy about Thunder rookie Josh Giddey (45:56). Last but not least, they go through which NBA records they hope to see broken next (56:08).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

