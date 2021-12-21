The Athletic and The New York Times. Plus: The Year in Media.

Bryan and David touch on the news that The New York Times might be buying The Athletic. They discuss the potential deal and what place The Athletic could have at the Times (1:19). Then they hand out 2021 Year in Media awards for Image of the Year, Sports Media Story of the Year, Disgraceful Exit of the Year, and more (15:21)! Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
