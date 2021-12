For the first time since 1995, there is a work stoppage in MLB. We answer your biggest questions: What is a lockout? Why have negotiations between MLB and the MLBPA failed to produce a new CBA before the December 1 deadline? Will this lockout threaten the 2022 season? And more.

Hosts: Michael Baumann and Zach Kram

Producer: Bobby Wagner

