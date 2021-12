Logan and Raja are joined by Lakers beat writer and sideline reporter Mike Trudell to discuss the Lakers at this point in the NBA season (2:00). Then Jomi hops on to ask Mike some of his most pressing questions (40:40), before Logan and Raja each give their Real One of the Week (50:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Guests: Mike Trudell and Jomi Adeniran

Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

