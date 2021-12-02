 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Liverpool Win the Merseyside Derby, Plus a Mailbag and More!

In the mailbag, Musa and Ryan answer questions on managers’ end-of-year wrapped lists, lower-league Berlin stadiums, the ‘Stadio’ derby and the Premier League top four

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Everton v Liverpool - Premier League Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan wrap up some key results from the midweek games, including Liverpool’s commanding win over Everton in the Merseyside Derby (08:27) and more from the Premier League. There’s also chat about Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Athletic (23:35), plenty of Serie A, and a shout-out for Tigres’ late comeback win in Liga MX, before getting into the mailbag. They answer questions on managers’ end-of-year wrapped lists (30:09), lower-league Berlin stadiums (34:02), the Stadio derby and the Premier League top four (37:35), Venezia’s hopes of staying in Serie A (40:27), the best and worst dive of the week (42:07), some Manchester United transfer business (44:06), and more.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Ringer FC

The Latest

NBA First-Quarter Awards: Who’s Thriving, and Who’s Disappointing?

With 25 percent of the season in the books, it’s time to hand out imaginary awards to the best teams and players—while taking stock of some letdowns thus far

By Dan Devine

How Brooklyn, Blackness, and Lyrical Mastery Allowed Mos Def to Create One of the Most Important Albums in Hip-hop History

Jinx and Shea discuss Mos Def’s 1999 breakout solo album, ‘Black on Both Sides,’ including standout tracks like "Hip-Hop," "Umi Says," "Got," and "Ms. Fat Booty"

By Brandon Jenkins and Shea Serrano

The 250th Episode of ‘The Dave Chang Show,’ With Bill Simmons

The guys discuss what makes a great show, remembering Tom Hanks movies vs. remembering notable life events, the perfectly sized dinner table, and throwing a chain saw into a hot tub

By Dave Chang, Chris Ying, and 1 more

‘Survivor,’ Season 41, Episode 11

‘Big Brother Canada’ producer Arisa Cox joins to break down the latest Tribal Council

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

The Holiday Movie Draft

Chris Ryan is back to draft holiday movies with one special twist—a wild-card category of any holiday content

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more

Penny Lane on Michelle’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season and ‘Selling Sunset’ S4

The filmmaker joins Juliet to discuss recent reality TV

By Juliet Litman