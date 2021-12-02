Liverpool Win the Merseyside Derby, Plus a Mailbag and More!



Musa and Ryan wrap up some key results from the midweek games, including Liverpool’s commanding win over Everton in the Merseyside Derby (08:27) and more from the Premier League. There’s also chat about Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Athletic (23:35), plenty of Serie A, and a shout-out for Tigres’ late comeback win in Liga MX, before getting into the mailbag. They answer questions on managers’ end-of-year wrapped lists (30:09), lower-league Berlin stadiums (34:02), the Stadio derby and the Premier League top four (37:35), Venezia’s hopes of staying in Serie A (40:27), the best and worst dive of the week (42:07), some Manchester United transfer business (44:06), and more.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS