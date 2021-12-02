How Brooklyn, Blackness, and Lyrical Mastery Allowed Mos Def to Create One of the Most Important Albums in Hip-hop History

On this week’s episode, Jinx and Shea discuss Mos Def’s 1999 breakout solo album, Black on Both Sides. In it, they discuss Mos’s love of hip-hop and the world around him on tracks like “Hip-Hop,” “Umi Says,” “Got,” and “Ms. Fat Booty.” Next, hear whether Talib Kweli, Q-Tip, Busta Rhymes, or Vinia Mojica had the Best Guest Verse. Later, find out how Brooklyn, Blackness, and lyrical mastery allowed Mos to create one of the most important albums in the history of hip-hop. And finally, the ‘No Skips’ Clique™ switches things up from here on out to decide who gets to select the featured song at the end of the episode.
Hosts: Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins and Shea Serrano
Producer: Deena Morrison
Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah
Additional Production Supervision: Tunde St. Matthew-Daniel
