 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How Brooklyn, Blackness, and Lyrical Mastery Allowed Mos Def to Create One of the Most Important Albums in Hip-hop History

Jinx and Shea discuss Mos Def’s 1999 breakout solo album, ‘Black on Both Sides,’ including standout tracks like “Hip-Hop,” “Umi Says,” “Got,” and “Ms. Fat Booty”

By Brandon Jenkins and Shea Serrano
Louis Vuitton : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2021-2022 Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage


On this week’s episode, Jinx and Shea discuss Mos Def’s 1999 breakout solo album, Black on Both Sides. In it, they discuss Mos’s love of hip-hop and the world around him on tracks like “Hip-Hop,” “Umi Says,” “Got,” and “Ms. Fat Booty.” Next, hear whether Talib Kweli, Q-Tip, Busta Rhymes, or Vinia Mojica had the Best Guest Verse. Later, find out how Brooklyn, Blackness, and lyrical mastery allowed Mos to create one of the most important albums in the history of hip-hop. And finally, the ‘No Skips’ Clique™ switches things up from here on out to decide who gets to select the featured song at the end of the episode.

Hosts: Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins and Shea Serrano
Producer: Deena Morrison
Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah
Additional Production Supervision: Tunde St. Matthew-Daniel

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Rap

The Latest

The 250th Episode of ‘The Dave Chang Show,’ With Bill Simmons

The guys discuss what makes a great show, remembering Tom Hanks movies vs. remembering notable life events, the perfectly sized dinner table, and throwing a chain saw into a hot tub

By Dave Chang, Chris Ying, and 1 more

‘Survivor,’ Season 41, Episode 11

‘Big Brother Canada’ producer Arisa Cox joins to break down the latest Tribal Council

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

The Holiday Movie Draft

Chris Ryan is back to draft holiday movies with one special twist—a wild-card category of any holiday content

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more

Penny Lane on Michelle’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season and ‘Selling Sunset’ S4

The filmmaker joins Juliet to discuss recent reality TV

By Juliet Litman

Remembering Stephen Sondheim, ‘Hawkeye,’ and a Conversation With ‘Love Life’ Creator Sam Boyd

Chris and Andy also talk about ‘Get Back’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Lincoln Riley, Brian Kelly, and the Shifting Paradigm of Coaching Power

What do two seismic college football coaching hires say about the overall football landscape?

By Kevin Clark