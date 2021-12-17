The Hardy Boyz’s Legacy, Bianca Appreciation, and Rosenberg’s Reaction to MJF on Long Island

Rosenberg, SGG, and the physically ill Dip join you on this Friday to talk about Jeff Hardy’s release and whether this spells the end of the road for the Hardy Boys in WWE. Then, the guys discuss what Kevin Owens really has left in the tank (16:50)—and Winter Is Coming (27:25)—before Dip dips out to leave Rosenberg and SGG alone for Black Power Rankings (53:45) and this week’s mailbag.
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS