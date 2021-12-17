 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to Create a Longform Podcast With Joel Anderson

Bryan and Joel discuss ‘Slow Burn’ and the differences between print and podcast

By Bryan Curtis
Getty Images


Bryan is joined by Slate’s Joel Anderson to discuss his career, from starting at TCU to working at BuzzFeed News to covering college football at ESPN and eventually finding himself at Slate working on his podcast, Slow Burn. They touch on the differences between print and podcasts, talk through reporting longform stories, and dive into the details of the newest season of his show, Slow Burn: The L.A. Riots.

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Joel Anderson
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

