How to Create a Longform Podcast With Joel Anderson

Bryan is joined by Slate’s Joel Anderson to discuss his career, from starting at TCU to working at BuzzFeed News to covering college football at ESPN and eventually finding himself at Slate working on his podcast, Slow Burn. They touch on the differences between print and podcasts, talk through reporting longform stories, and dive into the details of the newest season of his show, Slow Burn: The L.A. Riots.
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Joel Anderson
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
