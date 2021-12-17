 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Is Here!

Plus, a conversation with Tommy Oliver, the director of ‘Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss’

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and Mallory Rubin
Sony Pictures


We’re talking about the most anticipated movie of the winter: Spider-Man: No Way Home. Swinging into the conversation with Sean and Amanda is our friendly neighbor Mallory Rubin for a spoiler-free (1:40) and then spoiler-packed breakdown of the movie (33:00). Later in this episode, Sean will have a conversation with Tommy Oliver, the director of Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss, the final film in HBO and Ringer Films’ Music Box documentary series (1:15:00).

Hosts; Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guests: Mallory Rubin and Tommy Oliver
Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

