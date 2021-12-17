 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Coach Prime’s New Recruit, Higher Learning With 9th Wonder, and the Bulls’ Fork in the Road

9th Wonder sits down to discuss teaching the history of hip-hop, getting his big break in the music industry, and his Chicago Bears fandom

By Jason Goff
Jackson State v Alabama State Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images


In the wake of Deion Sanders/Jackson State landing the no. 1 high school football prospect in the country, Jason discusses what it means for HBCUs and student-athletes going forward (01:02). The rules of the game have changed, and Jason breaks down why there should be no more excuses for our local schools to not be in the mix for top recruits (09:08). 9th Wonder has produced for some of hip-hop’s elite, including Jay-Z, Drake, 2 Chainz, De La Soul, Sean Price, Busta Rhymes. 9th Wonder sits down with The Full Go to discuss teaching the history of hip-hop, getting his big break in the music industry, and his Chicago Bears fandom (17:13). As the Bulls hope to resume action this Sunday, they’re starting to get some of their guys back from health-and-safety protocols. With a target on their back, the Bulls are at an early-season crossroads. Jason tells us what we can expect once the Bulls return to action against the Lakers (01:01:41).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: 9th Wonder
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

