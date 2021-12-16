 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What the Dynamic Between Luka Doncic and Rick Carlisle Says About Power in the NBA

Plus, reacting to Austin Reaves’s potential breakout with the Lakers and discussing Steve Nash as the Nets head coach

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
2021 NBA Playoffs - LA Clippers v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images


Logan and Raja are back with their takes on the dynamic between Luka Doncic and Rick Carlisle as reported by ESPN’s Tim McMahon (0:30), a quick update on how the Lakers have fared in light of Austin Reaves’s big moment against the Mavericks on Wednesday night (31:30), and a discussion about Steve Nash’s success as a head coach (43:00). Then they each award their Real One of the Week (49:25).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

