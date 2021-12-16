What the Dynamic Between Luka Doncic and Rick Carlisle Says About Power in the NBA

Logan and Raja are back with their takes on the dynamic between Luka Doncic and Rick Carlisle as reported by ESPN’s Tim McMahon (0:30), a quick update on how the Lakers have fared in light of Austin Reaves’s big moment against the Mavericks on Wednesday night (31:30), and a discussion about Steve Nash’s success as a head coach (43:00). Then they each award their Real One of the Week (49:25).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall
