 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kevin Owens Re-signs With WWE, the Legacy of Ring of Honor, and ‘Winter Is Coming’ Reactions

David, Kaz, and Phil also react to Brock Lesnar’s comedy chops with Sammy Zayn on SmackDown

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Phil Schneider


David and Kaz are joined by author and host of The Way of the Blade Podcast Phil Schneider to discuss Kevin Owens signing a multiyear deal with WWE (02:00). They then dive into the legacy of Ring of Honor after Final Battle last week (25:00). Later, they react to Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson’s hour-long draw on Winter Is Coming (45:00) as well as Brock Lesnar’s comedy chops with Sammy Zayn on SmackDown (1:00:00).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Phil Schneider
Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Masked Man Show

The Latest

Funding HBCUs and the Importance of Minority-Based Scholarship Programs With Lodriguez Murray

Lodriguez also breaks down the support for HBCUs during the Trump administration compared to Joe Biden’s term

By Bakari Sellers

Wait, Arsenal Are Fourth? Premier League Mid-table Maneuvers and Who Is Football’s Steph Curry?

Plus, Musa and Ryan round up the midweek games in the Women’s Champions League and Bundesliga before taking on questions surrounding Southampton’s and Everton’s future

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Play

Nikola Jokic Is Even Better Than in His MVP Season

KOC is joined by Ben Taylor from ‘Thinking Basketball’ to discuss Jokic’s historically great season

By Kevin O'Connor
Play

Simulated Pressures Bend the Rules: How NFL Defenses Are Fighting Back, Part 3

In the final episode of his three-part series, Ben Solak breaks down how simulated pressure creates opportunities for defensive coordinators

By Ben Solak

The Notorious B.I.G.: ’Ready to Die’

Jinx and Shea cover the stand-alone debut album by arguably the greatest emcee of all time

By Brandon Jenkins and Shea Serrano

The Secret to This Season of ‘Survivor’

The 41st installment of the reality series was overwhelmed with new twists, but a great cast can transcend convoluted gameplay

By Riley McAtee