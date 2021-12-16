Kevin Owens Re-signs With WWE, the Legacy of Ring of Honor, and ‘Winter Is Coming’ Reactions

David and Kaz are joined by author and host of The Way of the Blade Podcast Phil Schneider to discuss Kevin Owens signing a multiyear deal with WWE (02:00). They then dive into the legacy of Ring of Honor after Final Battle last week (25:00). Later, they react to Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson’s hour-long draw on Winter Is Coming (45:00) as well as Brock Lesnar’s comedy chops with Sammy Zayn on SmackDown (1:00:00).
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Phil Schneider
Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS