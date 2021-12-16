The Notorious B.I.G.: ’Ready to Die’



On the final episode of Volume 2, Jinx and Shea cover the stand-alone debut album, Ready to Die, by arguably the greatest emcee of all time, the Notorious B.I.G. They discuss the magnitude of his impact and the depth of duality in his storytelling on tracks like “Warning,” “Big Poppa,” “Gimme the Loot,” and “Juicy.”

Later, they explore key lines that now effortlessly float in the realm of hip-hop while giving shine to the guest features like Puff, Method Man, and Big’s alternative characters. Then they discuss why the cover art, foreshadowing, origin stories, and a crazy imagination of the album solidify the Notorious B.I.G. as one of the most recognizable, everlasting, and iconic people in all of music and pop culture.

Hosts: Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins and Shea Serrano

Producer: Deena Morrison

Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah

Additional Production Supervision: Tunde St. Matthew-Daniel

