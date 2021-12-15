Trade Season, and the Jazz Hire Danny Ainge

Justin, Rob, and Wos open with a discussion on the current state of the league as it deals with COVID-19 (01:00). Then, they look at some of the biggest questions on their minds entering trade season, including potential Ben Simmons destinations and whether the Celtics should look into splitting up Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (07:00). Later, they react to the Jazz hiring Danny Ainge as CEO (1:10:00).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah
