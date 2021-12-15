Steph Curry’s Greatness, Rise of the Zone, and a Look Around the Association



Welcome to The Void, as Kevin O’Connor brings you deep inside the NBA with the people who know it best. In today’s episode, KOC sits down with Thinking Basketball author and YouTuber Ben Taylor. They break down Steph Curry’s greatness fresh off him breaking the 3-point record (02:46). Steph has been the early favorite for MVP this season and they dive into his career legacy. While the spotlight is on Steph Curry, Ben points out that Nikola Jokic is quietly having a Steph Curry–like season (13:42). They then discuss the rise of zone defenses in the NBA (21:09). Julius Randle has struggled this season after having a career year last season, and the guys debate whether he will ever get back his previous level of success (30:20). Ben agrees with KOC that the Celtics tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can still be the guys, but the team needs to put better pieces around them (38:43). In previewing tonight’s matchup between the Clippers and Jazz, Ben goes off because no one is realizing how good the Jazz’s offense has been this season (46:33).

Host: Kevin O’Connor

Guests: Ben Taylor

Producers: Jessie Lopez and Dylan Berkey

