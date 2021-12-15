Aubameyang, Barclays WSL, and Flowers for Raheem Sterling

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn to chat about Mikel Arteta’s decision to strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the Arsenal captaincy (04:53). They then look back at the weekend’s Barclays WSL action, which saw Chelsea drop points and Arsenal extend their lead at the top (25:54) and give out flowers to Raheem Sterling after he scored his 100th Premier League goal (45:35).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS