Jalen Green, Franz Wagner, and Joshua Giddey



J. Kyle Mann and Johnathan Tjarks are back for another edition of Upside High in which they take a look at young prospects around the NBA. This week they take a look at Jalen Green of Houston to find out what makes him a key piece of the Rockets (03:14). Then they take a look at Franz Wagner to see about size and development (18:43). And they close with Joshua Giddey of OKC (34:30).

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Johnathan Tjarks

Producer: Steve Ahlman

