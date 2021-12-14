 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jalen Green, Franz Wagner, and Joshua Giddey

J. Kyle Mann and Tjarks are back for another edition of ‘Upside High’ in which they take a look at young prospects around the NBA

By J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks
Chicago Bulls v Houston Rockets Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images


J. Kyle Mann and Johnathan Tjarks are back for another edition of Upside High in which they take a look at young prospects around the NBA. This week they take a look at Jalen Green of Houston to find out what makes him a key piece of the Rockets (03:14). Then they take a look at Franz Wagner to see about size and development (18:43). And they close with Joshua Giddey of OKC (34:30).

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Johnathan Tjarks
Producer: Steve Ahlman

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NBA Show

The Latest

Acknowledging Ann Hache and 2022 Bold Wrestling Predictions

Plus, the guys share their Bold Predictions for 2022, and finish with the final Farmer’s Market and Boo Thang of the week for the year

By Evan Mack

Luka and Zion Concerns, the Feel-Good Cavs, and Panic-Trade Predictions With Jackie MacMullan

Bill and Jackie also discuss some possible trade teams, including the 76ers, Pacers, Knicks, and Pelicans, before getting into the fourth-place Cavaliers, the Hawks’ defensive struggles, and Anthony Davis

By Bill Simmons

‘Succession’ Season 3 Finale

Sean and Joanna break down "All the Bells Say"

By Sean Fennessey and Joanna Robinson

‘And Just Like That ...’ Review, Peloton Controversy, and Dramatic Ending. Plus, Spider-Man Couple Zendaya and Tom Holland.

Juliet and Amanda run through the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot and discuss this new chapter of life for Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

The Return of Kyrie? Plus Cleveland Rising, King Down in Sac Town, and the Nearing Trade Season.

KOC and Verno discuss the Nets getting their star guard back

By Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon

Zion’s Injury Setback Has Ripple Effects on the Trade Deadline and Beyond

Despite the former no. 1 draft pick having no return in sight for the foreseeable future, the Pelicans could improbably be buyers come February 10

By Dan Devine