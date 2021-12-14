Acknowledging Ann Hache and 2022 Bold Wrestling Predictions



This week, Evan shares a story when he met his childhood crush, the one and only Ann Hache ... and he froze (02:54). Also, our producer Brian H. Waters shares his experience at what could be the final Ring of Honor show (05:17). As Big E gets ready to defend his WWE championship at WWE Day 1, Flobo and Jack disagree on how strong he looks in his title run (18:58). Plus the guys share their Bold Predictions for 2022 (24:55) and we finish with the final Farmer’s Market (37:37) and Boo Thang (39:41) of the week for the year!

Hosts: Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce, Jack Farmer

Producer: Brian H. Waters

