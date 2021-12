Sean and Amanda discuss the new Netflix climate crisis satire Don’t Look Up, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep (1:00). Then, they build a Hall of Fame to Leo, one of the best movie stars ever (20:00). Finally, Don’t Look Up writer-director Adam McKay joins Sean to discuss his new film (1:00:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Guest: Adam McKay

Producer: Bobby Wagner

