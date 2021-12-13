Confronting the Rise of White Nationalism and Vigilantism With Laura Coates



Bakari Sellers is joined by attorney and legal analyst Laura Coates to discuss the importance of reform-oriented prosecutors in the U.S. justice system (5:04) and the difference between having a seat at the table and being a decision-maker at the table. Plus, how effective has the DOJ been in the January 6 prosecutions (7:26), and what should we make of Congressional inaction regarding voting rights (18:43)?

Host: Bakari Sellers

Guest: Laura Coates

Executive Producer: Jarrod Loadholt

Producer: Donnie Beacham

