Champions League Draw Reaction (Take 2), Madrid Derby, and More

Musa and Ryan also take a quick trip around some of the weekend’s big results, including Liga MX and the MLS Cup, the Madrid Derby and Betis flying high in La Liga

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Real Madrid CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan had to jump back on the mics to rerecord, thanks to UEFA’s faulty Champions League draw. They discuss the second draw going through tie by tie, and make some bold predictions on who will make it through the Round of 16 (03:49), before touching on the Europa League and Conference League (32:17). They then take a quick trip around some of the weekend’s big results, including Liga MX and the MLS Cup (34:42), the Madrid Derby and Betis flying high in La Liga (36:07), Serie A (40:44), and the Premier League.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

