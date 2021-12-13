Champions League Draw Reaction (Take 2), Madrid Derby, and More



Musa and Ryan had to jump back on the mics to rerecord, thanks to UEFA’s faulty Champions League draw. They discuss the second draw going through tie by tie, and make some bold predictions on who will make it through the Round of 16 (03:49), before touching on the Europa League and Conference League (32:17). They then take a quick trip around some of the weekend’s big results, including Liga MX and the MLS Cup (34:42), the Madrid Derby and Betis flying high in La Liga (36:07), Serie A (40:44), and the Premier League.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

