Wos is joined by Kazeem Famuyide from the MSG Network to talk all things Knicks. First, they discuss the Knicks’ disappointing start to the season (1:45) before getting into the players who embody the struggles of Knicks fandom (12:38). Finally, they talk Kaz’s unique career arc (23:58).

Host: Wosney Lambre

Guest: Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

