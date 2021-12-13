Lizz Winstead on Comedy and Activism

Larry weighs in on the Jussie Smollett verdict and how to understand the complexities of opposing arguments in politics (8:47). He’s then joined by Lizz Winstead from Abortion Access Front to talk about her journey from being a young stand-up comedian (10:11) to cocreating The Daily Show at Comedy Central and Air America (25:37). They continue by diving deep into how she became an activist (43:39), the state of Roe V. Wade (53:26), and how we as a community can protect reproductive rights for women in our society (1:09:43).
Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Lizz Winstead
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
