 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Lizz Winstead on Comedy and Activism

Plus, reacting to the Jussie Smollett verdict and discussing the complexities of opposing arguments in politics

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
The Golden Probe Awards 2016 Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Lady Parts Justice


Larry weighs in on the Jussie Smollett verdict and how to understand the complexities of opposing arguments in politics (8:47). He’s then joined by Lizz Winstead from Abortion Access Front to talk about her journey from being a young stand-up comedian (10:11) to cocreating The Daily Show at Comedy Central and Air America (25:37). They continue by diving deep into how she became an activist (43:39), the state of Roe V. Wade (53:26), and how we as a community can protect reproductive rights for women in our society (1:09:43).

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Lizz Winstead
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

The Latest

Play

‘The Watch’ Recap of the ‘Succession’ Season Finale

Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald react to the Season 3 capper and discuss how the episode’s reveal will affect the series

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

The Weekly Tradition of Bad NY Football and the Knicks Continue to Slump

Plus, Jared Smith joins the show to talk Bad Beats, ‘Monday Night Football,’ and Super Bowl favorites

By John Jastremski

“I F---king Win”: The Eternal Truth of ‘Succession’

The Season 3 finale saw the Roy siblings finally realizing their strength in numbers. But Logan is a beast who can’t be slain.

By Miles Surrey

Max Verstappen’s Formula 1 Championship Was the Perfect Encapsulation of a Wild F1 Season

A neck-and-neck battle with Lewis Hamilton ended in controversy. At least it made for great television.

By Michael Baumann

Oliveira Stops Destiny, Pena Shocks the World, the Suga’ Show Continues: Recapping a Crazy UFC 269

The guys begin by reacting to Charles Oliveira’s lightweight title defense against fan-favorite Dustin Poirier

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

Analyzing ‘Hawkeye’ Episode 4

Mallory and Joanna talk about the evolution of character themes and the dynamics at play

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson