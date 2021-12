Hello from the other side ... it’s time to talk about Adele’s third album, 25. Nora and Nathan discuss the massive hit that was “Hello” (1:00), one of their favorite songs on this album, “When We Were Young,” (22:29), how Adele’s insistence on perfection affected the creation of this album (46:29), and her infamous appearance on Carpool Karaoke during this time period (58:42).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify