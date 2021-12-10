 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Will the Real Anthony Davis Please Stand Up, Imagining Ben Simmons With the Spurs, and the Mess in Indiana

Verno and KOC also take a deeper look at the Lakers’ roster and coaching staff and identify all the issues they’ve had this season

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images


Verno and KOC discuss the Grizzlies-Lakers game from Thursday night. Verno was there and he details his experience watching the purple and gold up close for the first time this season (01:25). Anthony Davis hasn’t been the same kind of player and it was evident vs. the Grizz, so the guys debate what his issue is (05:20). They also take a deeper look at the Lakers’ roster and coaching staff and identify all the issues they’ve had this season (12:55). They next look at the 76ers and debate whether Ben Simmons will get moved before the deadline (25:34). They have some fun and imagine Simmons getting traded to the Spurs and how his personality would fit in San Antonio (31:56). They next discuss what the heck is going on with the Pacers (41:08). Verno discovers that the Pacers haven’t had many bad seasons while KOC believes that now is the perfect time for them to start a rebuild.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

