Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees on Staying, Plus an Early Look at 2022 NBA Free Agency With John Hollinger

Russillo is joined by Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to discuss learning that head coach Brian Kelly was leaving for LSU, deciding whether to stay on as OC, Notre Dame’s new head coach, Marcus Freeman, and more (0:32). Then Ryen talks with The Athletic’s John Hollinger, former Grizzlies VP of basketball ops, about his recent article on the Thunder and an early look at 2022 NBA free agency, and his top 10 candidates (23:58). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (59:20).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Tommy Rees and John Hollinger
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
