 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees on Staying, Plus an Early Look at 2022 NBA Free Agency With John Hollinger

Ryen also talks to Hollinger about his recent article on the Thunder

By Ryen Russillo
Chicago Bulls v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images


Russillo is joined by Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to discuss learning that head coach Brian Kelly was leaving for LSU, deciding whether to stay on as OC, Notre Dame’s new head coach, Marcus Freeman, and more (0:32). Then Ryen talks with The Athletic’s John Hollinger, former Grizzlies VP of basketball ops, about his recent article on the Thunder and an early look at 2022 NBA free agency, and his top 10 candidates (23:58). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (59:20).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Tommy Rees and John Hollinger
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Breaking Down the Gang of .500

Chris and Seerat examine the season’s most average teams and discuss which has the best chance of bucking the status quo and breaking out of the .500 gang

By Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi

Will the Real Anthony Davis Please Stand Up, Imagining Ben Simmons With the Spurs, and the Mess in Indiana

Verno and KOC also take a deeper look at the Lakers’ roster and coaching staff and identify all the issues they’ve had this season

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Trae Young Is Making His Bid for Superstardom

After an early season stumble, the Hawks are back over .500 and Atlanta’s talisman is stating his case for a first All-NBA berth

By Dan Devine
Play

Alex Caruso Regrets and More Lakers Insights

Plus, reacting to the new Nike Zoom GT Jump and grading the latest fits from Bradley Beal, Joshua Christopher, and Kevin Love

By Wosny Lambre

Epic Finish Between the Steelers and Vikings, Plus a Preview of Marquee Games in Week 14

Plus, Joe shares his favorite trends from the first week of December

By Warren Sharp and Joe House

Jussie Smollett Found Guilty and Travis Scott Speaks on Astroworld Tragedy

Plus, Rachel and Van discuss the Department of Justice suing the state of Texas and the production woes for ‘Black Panther 2’

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay