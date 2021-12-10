 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Best- and Worst-Dressed Celebs of the Week, the Yassify Bot, and Chanel’s Advent Calendar

Plus, this week’s Cringe Mode featuring ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM Jingle Ball 2021 - Show Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for iHeartRadio


Tea Time goes through some of their best- (Doja Cat at the Jingle Ball) and worst- (Lana Del Rey at Variety’s Hitmakers event) dressed celebrities this week (1:00). Then they do their best to explain what the Twitter account Yassify Bot is (18:37), talk about Bridget Jones’s Diary for this week’s Cringe Mode (35:04), and debate what the worst item in Chanel’s $800 advent calendar is (56:20).

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

