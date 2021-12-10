Best- and Worst-Dressed Celebs of the Week, the Yassify Bot, and Chanel’s Advent Calendar

Tea Time goes through some of their best- (Doja Cat at the Jingle Ball) and worst- (Lana Del Rey at Variety’s Hitmakers event) dressed celebrities this week (1:00). Then they do their best to explain what the Twitter account Yassify Bot is (18:37), talk about Bridget Jones’s Diary for this week’s Cringe Mode (35:04), and debate what the worst item in Chanel’s $800 advent calendar is (56:20).
Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen
