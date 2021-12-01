 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No-Loss November for the Suns, Knicks and Nets Rotation Changes, and How Does MPJ’s Injury Impact Denver?

The guys also discuss the Bulls and Heat being punished for tampering

By Wosny Lambre, Rob Mahoney, and Justin Verrier
Justin, Rob, and Wos start by discussing the Suns winning their 17th consecutive game last night against the Warriors (1:42). Then they discuss the Nets’ close victory over the Knicks and some of the rotation changes that both teams have made (23:38). They wrap up by talking about some of this week’s news including Michael Porter Jr. undergoing back surgery and the Bulls and Heat being punished for tampering (32:14).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Production Assistant: Isaiah Blakely

