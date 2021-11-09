Unstoppable Steph, Harden’s Scoring Slump, Chicago’s Hot Start, and Jokic’s Cheap Shot

Verno and KOC begin by discussing the Bulls’ 7-3 start and how uncommon it is for new rosters to come roaring out of the gates like this. Then, the guys talk about another huge performance from Stephen Curry and why it feels like Golden State could recapture its former glory this season (20:43). Plus, the guys react to rule changes affecting James Harden and Trae Young, trade rumors around Ben Simmons and Jaylen Brown (50:53), Carmelo Anthony’s resurgence as a role player, and much more.
Hosts: Chris Vernon, Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Troy Farkas
