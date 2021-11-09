 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Unstoppable Steph, Harden’s Scoring Slump, Chicago’s Hot Start, and Jokic’s Cheap Shot

Verno and KOC also discuss trade rumors around Ben Simmons and Jaylen Brown and Carmelo Anthony’s resurgence as a role player

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Atlanta Hawks v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images


Verno and KOC begin by discussing the Bulls’ 7-3 start and how uncommon it is for new rosters to come roaring out of the gates like this. Then, the guys talk about another huge performance from Stephen Curry and why it feels like Golden State could recapture its former glory this season (20:43). Plus, the guys react to rule changes affecting James Harden and Trae Young, trade rumors around Ben Simmons and Jaylen Brown (50:53), Carmelo Anthony’s resurgence as a role player, and much more.

Hosts: Chris Vernon, Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer NBA Show

The Latest

Which Teams Can Win the Super Bowl?

Steven Ruiz and Diante Lee join Kevin to discuss contenders from each division

By Kevin Clark and Steven Ruiz

The New-New-New Era Begins

Rosenberg, SGG, Dip, and Shoemaker talk about the recent WWE releases, way-too-early WrestleMania matchups, and things they love to complain about

By Peter Rosenberg

How Do Surprise Contenders Fit in to the Title-Race Hierarchy?

Justin, Rob, and Wos discuss whether the Warriors, Heat, Wizards, and Bulls are championship contenders

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Danny Kanell on CFP Debates and the End of ‘Russillo & Kanell’

Plus, NBA tales from the couch and a QB Stock update

By Ryen Russillo

Home Underdogs With the Biggest Value in Week 10

Warren and Ben also look at the matchup between the Chiefs and Raiders and wonder whether the Vegas pass rush will be too much for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense

By Warren Sharp and Ben Solak

FOUR-EVER Brandy | Chapter 23

Danyel is joined by the talented songstress herself to discuss her hit show ‘Queens,’ her career behind the camera and the mic, the 24th anniversary of her role as Cinderella, and her one wish for her career as a young girl

By Danyel Smith