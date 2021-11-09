Is WWE ‘Survivor Series’ Losing Its Prestige? Plus ‘AEW Full Gear’ Predictions.

Evan kicks off the podcast with an exclusive track he and Monteasy made for Keith Lee. Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian discuss where Keith Lee would fit in the pro wrestling world after being released by WWE (5:30). Jack explains why he believes WWE doesn’t value Survivor Series the way it once did (33:22). Plus, the guys share the matchups they are most excited for at AEW Full Gear (43:48).
Follow us on Twitter @ItsMackMania
Hosts: Evan Mack, Flobo, Jack Farmer
Producer: Brian H. Waters
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS