‘Eternals’ Deep-Dive Analysis

Mallory and Joanna are joined by screenwriters Kaz and Ryan Firpo to discuss bringing their idea to the big screen

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Mal and Joanna sit down to discuss Marvel’s much-anticipated Eternals (04:14). They discuss the divisive nature of its Rotten Tomatoes score and what they thought worked and didn’t work in the MCU’s latest epic. Later they are joined by Jomi to answer your mailbag questions (1:47:25). After that, Joanna sits down with the film’s screenwriters Kaz and Ryan Firpo to discuss bringing their ideas to the big screen (1:59:06).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Kaz and Ryan Firpo
Producers: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: TD St. Matthew-Daniel and Arjuna Ramgopal

