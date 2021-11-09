‘Eternals’ Deep-Dive Analysis



Mal and Joanna sit down to discuss Marvel’s much-anticipated Eternals (04:14). They discuss the divisive nature of its Rotten Tomatoes score and what they thought worked and didn’t work in the MCU’s latest epic. Later they are joined by Jomi to answer your mailbag questions (1:47:25). After that, Joanna sits down with the film’s screenwriters Kaz and Ryan Firpo to discuss bringing their ideas to the big screen (1:59:06).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Guest: Kaz and Ryan Firpo

Producers: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production: TD St. Matthew-Daniel and Arjuna Ramgopal

