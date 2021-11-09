 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Top Five Movie Robots, ‘Finch,’ and the Awful Truth About Hollywood

Plus, director-producer Jim Cummings discusses his new film, ‘The Beta Test’

By Sean Fennessey and Brian Raftery
Apple TV+


A new Tom Hanks movie, Finch, just hit Apple TV+; it’s about a man and his robot pal enduring a post-apocalyptic terrain. Sean is joined by Gene and Roger host and writer Brian Raftery to break down the movie and share their favorite movie robots (1:00). Then, writer-director-producer Jim Cummings stops by to talk about his new film, The Beta Test, and the uncomfortable truths about a career in Hollywood (49:00).

Host: Sean Fennessey
Guests: Brian Raftery and Jim Cummings
Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Big Picture

The Latest

Which Teams Can Win the Super Bowl?

Steven Ruiz and Diante Lee join Kevin to discuss contenders from each division

By Kevin Clark and Steven Ruiz

The New-New-New Era Begins

Rosenberg, SGG, Dip, and Shoemaker talk about the recent WWE releases, way-too-early WrestleMania matchups, and things they love to complain about

By Peter Rosenberg

How Do Surprise Contenders Fit in to the Title-Race Hierarchy?

Justin, Rob, and Wos discuss whether the Warriors, Heat, Wizards, and Bulls are championship contenders

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Danny Kanell on CFP Debates and the End of ‘Russillo & Kanell’

Plus, NBA tales from the couch and a QB Stock update

By Ryen Russillo

Home Underdogs With the Biggest Value in Week 10

Warren and Ben also look at the matchup between the Chiefs and Raiders and wonder whether the Vegas pass rush will be too much for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense

By Warren Sharp and Ben Solak

FOUR-EVER Brandy | Chapter 23

Danyel is joined by the talented songstress herself to discuss her hit show ‘Queens,’ her career behind the camera and the mic, the 24th anniversary of her role as Cinderella, and her one wish for her career as a young girl

By Danyel Smith