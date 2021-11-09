Top Five Movie Robots, ‘Finch,’ and the Awful Truth About Hollywood

A new Tom Hanks movie, Finch, just hit Apple TV+; it’s about a man and his robot pal enduring a post-apocalyptic terrain. Sean is joined by Gene and Roger host and writer Brian Raftery to break down the movie and share their favorite movie robots (1:00). Then, writer-director-producer Jim Cummings stops by to talk about his new film, The Beta Test, and the uncomfortable truths about a career in Hollywood (49:00).
Host: Sean Fennessey
Guests: Brian Raftery and Jim Cummings
Producer: Bobby Wagner
