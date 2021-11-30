 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Running With T-Wolves, “Dirk” Valanciunas, and the Warriors Are Standing Their Ground

Verno and KOC also discuss underappreciated Rockets big man Christian Wood and debate what the team should do with John Wall

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
KOC tried to recap his Thanksgiving holiday, but Verno wasn’t having it and the two get right down to the NBA action. Despite the league being more balanced than in years past, last night’s slate of games didn’t reflect that (01:48). Out of the nine games played yesterday, only one was competitive. Verno and KOC discuss the underappreciated play of Rockets big man Christian Wood before debating what the team should do with John Wall (08:40). Don’t look now, but the Timberwolves are rolling, having won seven of their past eight games, and the guys talk about the great play of Anthony Edwards and other T-Wolves during their hot stretch (15:26). Jonas Valanciunas did his best Dirk impression as he helped the Pelicans take down the Clippers with seven 3s and a career-high 39 points (23:00). The guys also discus how the Warriors are simply “murdering” teams in the third quarter before getting into tonight’s matchup versus the Suns (29:04). Kemba Walker has been officially benched by Thibs, and they consider what the future holds for Kemba before going into the other issues with the Knicks (38:36). Lastly, they discuss the Bucks’ signing of Boogie Cousins (55:34).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

