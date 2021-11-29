 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jack Dorsey’s Twitter Exit, the Omicron Variant, and More

Bryan and David discuss how Dorsey’s exit will affect Facebook and the broader media landscape before reacting to news coverage of the latest major coronavirus variant

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Bryan and David break down news that Twitter CEO and cofounder Jack Dorsey has resigned. They discuss how Dorsey handled past incidents of misinformation circulating on Twitter, where Twitter ranks next to competitor Facebook, and how this news could affect the media landscape (4:48). Then, they weigh in on the rapidly evolving news about the new coronavirus variant, omicron, and talk through how it’s being reported (21:26). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

