Chelsea and Manchester United Share the Points, a Fan-Led Review of English Football, and More

Musa and Ryan have a lot to get through this week, beginning with Chelsea and Manchester United’s draw at Stamford Bridge (03:38), before rounding up the rest of the Premier League (18:03). Next it’s off to Montevideo, where Palmeiras successfully defended their Copa Libertadores crown (22:30), a quick trip around Europe (27:09), and reactions to the recent fan-led UK government review of English football (43:06).
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
