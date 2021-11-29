 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chelsea and Manchester United Share the Points, a Fan-Led Review of English Football, and More

Plus, Palmeiras successfully defended their Copa Libertadores crown and Musa and Ryan take a quick trip around Europe

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier League Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan have a lot to get through this week, beginning with Chelsea and Manchester United’s draw at Stamford Bridge (03:38), before rounding up the rest of the Premier League (18:03). Next it’s off to Montevideo, where Palmeiras successfully defended their Copa Libertadores crown (22:30), a quick trip around Europe (27:09), and reactions to the recent fan-led UK government review of English football (43:06).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

