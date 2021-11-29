Adele’s Origin Story and Her Debut Album, ‘19’

Adele is such a powerful artist she can ask Spotify to remove the shuffle button on albums. So how did we get here? Nora and Nathan trace her career from the beginning with her debut album 19. They talk about her getting discovered on MySpace and her American breakout moment on Saturday Night Live (8:31), “Chasing Pavements” being the major hit off of the album (13:08), her most important collaborators on this album (35:51), and the songs they would cut (48:33).
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Kaya McMullen
