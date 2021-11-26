 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Champions League Does It Again

Musa and Ryan discuss the latest action from the Champions League, including Ajax’s ascent and Manchester City’s win over PSG

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan round up another breathless week of Champions League games beginning with Manchester City’s statement win over PSG, which sees them top of Group A. Then there’s the rest of Wednesday’s action, Dortmund’s nightmare in Lisbon, Milan’s late winner, Thiago’s wonderful goal, and Ajax securing top spot. In Part 2, it’s on to Tuesday night, with Manchester United doing Manchester United things, a six-goal thriller between Young Boys and Atalanta, Chelsea’s dismissal of Juventus, and more.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

