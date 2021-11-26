Champions League Does It Again

Musa and Ryan round up another breathless week of Champions League games beginning with Manchester City’s statement win over PSG, which sees them top of Group A. Then there’s the rest of Wednesday’s action, Dortmund’s nightmare in Lisbon, Milan’s late winner, Thiago’s wonderful goal, and Ajax securing top spot. In Part 2, it’s on to Tuesday night, with Manchester United doing Manchester United things, a six-goal thriller between Young Boys and Atalanta, Chelsea’s dismissal of Juventus, and more.
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
