 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to Write a Children’s Book With Jeff Kinney, Author of ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’

Kinney discusses his creative process and shares what it’s like going on book tours for children

By Bryan Curtis
The “Big Shot” Drive-Thru Tour Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Abrams Books


Bryan is joined by author and cartoonist Jeff Kinney to discuss his career and book series Diary of a Wimpy Kid. They touch on how Kinney got a book deal at Comic-Con, how he utilizes systematic inventive thinking to help his writing process, how he balances both jokes and big ideas throughout his books, and what it’s like going on book tours for children.

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Jeff Kinney
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 2 With Darrell

Johnny and Darrell react to the latest drama in the series and discuss the differences between the flagship show and ‘All Stars’

By Johnny Bananas

What Makes ‘The Great’ So ... Great?

Joanna and Chris discuss what makes the Hulu show successful before recapping the first few episodes of Season 2

By Joanna Robinson and Chris Ryan

‘Survivor,’ Season 41, Episode 10

Tyson and Riley are joined by Sarah Lampert to break down the best episode of the season

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Borrowing Swimsuits, Mailbag Questions, and a ‘Bachelor Party’ Bonus Episode

Plus, checking in on Katie Thurston’s love life and previewing next week’s episode

By Juliet Litman

A Potluck of Hot NBA Takes

With a quarter of the season in the books, Justin, Rob, and Wos bring their hottest takes to the debating table, ranging from James Harden as a max player to the confounding Timberwolves

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Thanksgiving Food–Team Pairings and Week 12 Games of the Week

The hosts preview the biggest games of the week, including the Thanksgiving matchups and a crucial 49ers-Vikings meeting on Sunday

By Ben Solak, Kaelen Jones, and 2 more