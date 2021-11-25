How to Write a Children’s Book With Jeff Kinney, Author of ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’

Bryan is joined by author and cartoonist Jeff Kinney to discuss his career and book series Diary of a Wimpy Kid. They touch on how Kinney got a book deal at Comic-Con, how he utilizes systematic inventive thinking to help his writing process, how he balances both jokes and big ideas throughout his books, and what it’s like going on book tours for children.
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Jeff Kinney
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah
