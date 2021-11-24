Jennifer Hudson: A Dreamgirl Gets Her ‘Respect’

As we close the book on Season 2, host Danyel Smith welcomes the Emmy-, Grammy-, and Oscar-winning singer-actress Jennifer Hudson to discuss the process of grooming her acclaimed talent and the journey to playing the legendary Aretha Franklin in Respect. Plus, Jennifer dives into what it’s like to be the light for the culture when we mourn the “greats.”
Host: Danyel Smith
Guest: Jennifer Hudson
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham
Guest booking: Allyson Turner
Story consultant: Taj Rani
Sound design: DJ Steve Porter
Production supervision: Juliet Litman, Tunde St. Matthew-Daniel
