 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jennifer Hudson: A Dreamgirl Gets Her ‘Respect’

Danyel welcomes Jennifer Hudson to show to discuss the process of grooming her acclaimed talent and the journey to playing the legendary Aretha Franklin in ‘Respect’

By Danyel Smith
Deadline Contenders Film: Los Angeles - Arrivals Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline


As we close the book on Season 2, host Danyel Smith welcomes the Emmy-, Grammy-, and Oscar-winning singer-actress Jennifer Hudson to discuss the process of grooming her acclaimed talent and the journey to playing the legendary Aretha Franklin in Respect. Plus, Jennifer dives into what it’s like to be the light for the culture when we mourn the “greats.”

Host: Danyel Smith
Guest: Jennifer Hudson
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham
Guest booking: Allyson Turner
Story consultant: Taj Rani
Sound design: DJ Steve Porter
Production supervision: Juliet Litman, Tunde St. Matthew-Daniel

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Music

The Latest

Please, Football Gods, Let the Lions Win a Damn Game

Since Dan Campbell took over as head coach, the Lions have looked inspired. They’re 0-9-1 anyway. The time has come for the greatest winless team in recent memory to finally have its moment in the sun.

By Rodger Sherman
Play

Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Are the Funkiest Young Duo in the NBA

J. Kyle Mann breaks down the Oklahoma City Thunder’s rebuild

By J. Kyle Mann

Through It All, Adele Remains a Different Kind of Pop Star

Unlike many of her peers, Adele is not obliged to keep a master narrative going to sustain general interest in her career. She just … sings.

By Justin Charity

The Eagles Finally Tailored Their Offense to Jalen Hurts’s Strengths

Philadelphia has bolstered its playoff hopes by winning three of its past four games and much of the credit goes to how the team is utilizing its second-year quarterback

By Ben Solak

DeMar DeRozan Is Hitting Fourth Gear

The longtime Raptor’s game looked passé at shooting guard, but now he’s reaching new heights as a power forward for the resilient Bulls

By Seerat Sohi

How Fox Sports’ Charissa Thompson Became a Huge Media Success

Charissa shares her most awkward interview stories, why working in the service industry made her a better interviewer, and more

By Kyle Brandt