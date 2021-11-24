Arsène Wenger on the New Film ‘Invincible’



To mark the release of the Arsène Wenger: Invincible movie, Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to talk about Gabriel Clarke and Christian Jeanpierre’s film, Wenger as a manager, and his legacy (01:00). Then, they’re joined by Arsène himself, recorded before the world premier in London (31:57). He talks about music, life, some managerial gems, and what he’s watching currently. Find out where to watch the film here.

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Arsène Wenger and Musa Okwonga

Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

