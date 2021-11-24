 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘House of Gucci’ and Top 5 Ridley Scott Movies

Plus, Chris Frierson joins to discuss his DMX documentary

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and Chris Ryan
United Artists


It’s time for the house of Gucci! Ridley Scott’s much-anticipated family crime drama set among the famed Italian fashion empire, starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, and many others, is here. Sean and Amanda are joined by Chris Ryan to talk about how much fun they had with the film, the performances, the style, and the Gucci of it all (1:00). Then they share their top 5 favorite Scott-directed films (35:00). Finally, Sean is joined by Chris Frierson, the filmmaker behind the Music Box entry DMX: Don’t Try to Understand, to talk about his documentary on the beloved rapper (1:16:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guests: Chris Ryan; Chris Frierson
Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Big Picture

The Latest

DeMar DeRozan Is Hitting Fourth Gear

The longtime Raptor’s game looked passé at shooting guard, but now he’s reaching new heights as a power forward for the resilient Bulls

By Seerat Sohi

How Fox Sports’ Charissa Thompson Became a Huge Media Success

Charissa shares her most awkward interview stories, why working in the service industry made her a better interviewer, and more

By Kyle Brandt

Arsène Wenger on the New Film ‘Invincible’

Wrighty, Musa, and Ryan share their thoughts on the documentary

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and 1 more

Power-Ranking the Things We Are NOT Thankful For

Danny, Danny, and Craig rank the biggest fantasy fails of the season

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Preparing for Thanksgiving Football With Pies

Plus, the guys get into the most intriguing games on Sunday

By Warren Sharp, Ben Solak, and 1 more

Recapping ‘Cowboy Bebop’ and Remembering Young Dolph

Micah and Justin discuss their favorite scenes and characters of the live-adaptation series and close it out by discussing the loss of the late Young Dolph

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters