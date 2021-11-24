‘House of Gucci’ and Top 5 Ridley Scott Movies



It’s time for the house of Gucci! Ridley Scott’s much-anticipated family crime drama set among the famed Italian fashion empire, starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, and many others, is here. Sean and Amanda are joined by Chris Ryan to talk about how much fun they had with the film, the performances, the style, and the Gucci of it all (1:00). Then they share their top 5 favorite Scott-directed films (35:00). Finally, Sean is joined by Chris Frierson, the filmmaker behind the Music Box entry DMX: Don’t Try to Understand, to talk about his documentary on the beloved rapper (1:16:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Guests: Chris Ryan; Chris Frierson

Producer: Bobby Wagner

