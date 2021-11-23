The Kings’ Woes, Fox vs. Morant, and the Hot Suns



Verno and KOC discuss the Kings’ disgusting loss to the 76ers last night. After Luke Walton’s firing, the guys thought the Kings would show more passion and fight. One thing is for sure: It all starts at the top for Sacramento. (07:03) They debate whether De’Aaron Fox is the most overrated point guard in the league and compare his career to Ja Morant’s (17:23). Then they go over the near–Fight Club scene between Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James (29:07). They also discuss Cade Cunningham’s successful start to his rookie campaign (38:42). Lastly, they discuss last night’s epic game between the Grizzles and Jazz (45:56) before discussing the run made by the Suns, who have won 13 straight (57:06).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

