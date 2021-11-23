 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Kings’ Woes, Fox vs. Morant, and the Hot Suns

Plus, discussing Cade Cunningham’s early returns and reacting to the suspensions of LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Philadelphia 76ers v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images


Verno and KOC discuss the Kings’ disgusting loss to the 76ers last night. After Luke Walton’s firing, the guys thought the Kings would show more passion and fight. One thing is for sure: It all starts at the top for Sacramento. (07:03) They debate whether De’Aaron Fox is the most overrated point guard in the league and compare his career to Ja Morant’s (17:23). Then they go over the near–Fight Club scene between Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James (29:07). They also discuss Cade Cunningham’s successful start to his rookie campaign (38:42). Lastly, they discuss last night’s epic game between the Grizzles and Jazz (45:56) before discussing the run made by the Suns, who have won 13 straight (57:06).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer NBA Show

The Latest

Jason Garrett Is an Easy Scapegoat, but the Giants Have Bigger Issues

New York is sinking to another lost season. There are difficult decisions to make and little confidence the team will get them right.

By Danny Heifetz

Daniel Jones Is the NFL’s Worst Quarterback. Plus: Best Wild-Card Teams and NFL Thanksgiving Stories.

Jason, James, Ryan, and Kevin break down the latest in football

By Jason Goff, James Jones, and 2 more

‘Succession’ Season 3, Episode 6 With Matthew Macfadyen

Joanna and Sean break down the episode’s spectacular and desperate moments before Joanna talks with Macfadyen about the show

By Sean Fennessey and Joanna Robinson

Instant Reactions to the 2021 Grammy Nominations

Charles and Grace discuss the award favorites, snubs, and biggest WTF moments from Tuesday’s announcement

By Charles Holmes and Grace Spelman

Aaron Loup on the Move and Justin Verlander Staying in Houston. Plus: Randy Wilkins on the Departure of Tyler Wade.

Jake and Jordan react to the latest moves in free agency and give their thoughts on the MLB Hall of Fame

By Baseball BBQ

Pats-Eagles Super Bowl Plans and Thanksgiving Picks With Peter Schrager

Plus: Author James Andrew Miller joins the show to discuss his new book on the history of HBO, ‘Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers’

By Bill Simmons