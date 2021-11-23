Aaron Loup on the Move and Justin Verlander Staying in Houston. Plus: Randy Wilkins on the Departure of Tyler Wade.

We discuss the posting process for Seiya Suzuki (8:00) and react to the Justin Verlander and Aaron Loup deals (19:00). Then, we’re joined by director Randy Wilkins to discuss the Yankees’ decision to designate Tyler Wade for assignment (39:00). Lastly, we give our thoughts on the Hall of Fame (52:00) and bring back Good, Bad, Uggla.
Hosts: Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman
Guest: Randy Wilkins
Producer: Bobby Wagner
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS