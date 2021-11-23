 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Aaron Loup on the Move and Justin Verlander Staying in Houston. Plus: Randy Wilkins on the Departure of Tyler Wade.

Jake and Jordan react to the latest moves in free agency and give their thoughts on the MLB Hall of Fame

By Baseball BBQ
Houston Astros v New York Mets Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images


We discuss the posting process for Seiya Suzuki (8:00) and react to the Justin Verlander and Aaron Loup deals (19:00). Then, we’re joined by director Randy Wilkins to discuss the Yankees’ decision to designate Tyler Wade for assignment (39:00). Lastly, we give our thoughts on the Hall of Fame (52:00) and bring back Good, Bad, Uggla.

Hosts: Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman
Guest: Randy Wilkins
Producer: Bobby Wagner
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

