The WWE Culture, a Big Scandal, and Will the Rock Ever Return to the Ring?

The guys also talk about concerns for the health of pro wrestlers and Jack’s poll question

By Evan Mack
World Premiere Of Netflix’s “Red Notice” - Arrivals Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic


Back from Survivor Series, Evan, Flobo, and Jack reconvene to discuss some controversy! Plus, the guys talk about the corporate culture of WWE and how it compares to that of AEW (23:22), concerns for the health of pro wrestlers (45:53), Jack’s poll question (35:20), and a great conversation about the Rock and whether any amount of money could ever bring him back to WWE (8:58).

Hosts: Evan Mack, Flobo, Jack Farmer
Producers: Brian Waters, Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

