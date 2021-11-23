Reviewing Adele’s Album ‘30,’ Keanu Reeves in Esquire, and More Celeb News

Juliet and Amanda discuss Adele’s album 30 and review their favorite songs, production decisions, and Adele’s press appearances thus far (1:31). Then they weigh in on Keanu Reeves’s profile in Esquire in preparation for his upcoming film, The Matrix Resurrections, (18:07) before talking through a variety of media news, from Bennifer updates to new couple Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian (31:46).
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
