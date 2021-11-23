 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Reviewing Adele’s Album ‘30,’ Keanu Reeves in Esquire, and More Celeb News

Juliet and Amanda also discuss media news, including Bennifer updates and new couple Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
CBS’s Coverage of Adele - One Night Only Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images


Juliet and Amanda discuss Adele’s album 30 and review their favorite songs, production decisions, and Adele’s press appearances thus far (1:31). Then they weigh in on Keanu Reeves’s profile in Esquire in preparation for his upcoming film, The Matrix Resurrections, (18:07) before talking through a variety of media news, from Bennifer updates to new couple Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian (31:46).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Ringer Dish

The Latest

The WWE Culture, a Big Scandal, and Will the Rock Ever Return to the Ring?

The guys also talk about concerns for the health of pro wrestlers and Jack’s poll question

By Evan Mack

The Winners and Losers of the 2022 Grammy Nominations

Olivia Rodrigo reigns, Kanye bests Drake in their album battle, and did the Grammys’ revamped voting process in the wake of last year’s Weeknd debacle pay dividends?

By Justin Sayles

Why LeBron, AD, and Russ Cards Are Dropping in Value, Plus Jason Flynn on Soccer Cards

Plus, Mike shares a few NFL card market thoughts after this past week of football and Jesse talks a little a bit about NFTs as well as his recent card pickups

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

The Knicks’ Starters Can’t Keep Getting Outplayed by the Bench

New York’s starting lineup is somehow both the most-used and second-least-successful in the NBA. Meanwhile, a reserve unit highlighted by the likes of Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley continues to thrive.

By Dan Devine

BLM’s Newest Supporter: Kyle Rittenhouse. Plus: Michael Tubbs on Democratic Messaging.

Van and Rachel also talk about claims of sexism lobbied at the film ‘King Richard’ and Idris Elba playing a Bond villain rather than the man himself

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

‘Succession’ Season 3 Power Rankings, Week 6: The T. Rex and the Climate Denier

At a spontaneous summit to select the next president of the United States, Logan is the belle of the alt-right ball, and opportunity abounds

By Justin Sayles