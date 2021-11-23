 clock menu more-arrow no yes

BLM’s Newest Supporter: Kyle Rittenhouse. Plus: Michael Tubbs on Democratic Messaging.

Van and Rachel also talk about claims of sexism lobbied at the film ‘King Richard’ and Idris Elba playing a Bond villain rather than the man himself 

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to Kyle Rittenhouse’s recent comments to Tucker Carlson (11:25), claims of sexism lobbied at the film King Richard (26:42), and Idris Elba playing a Bond villain and not the man himself (38:14). Plus, Michael Tubbs, author and former mayor of Stockton, CA, joins the show to discuss his book The Deeper the Roots and why Democrats are losing the messaging battle (48:36).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham

