BLM’s Newest Supporter: Kyle Rittenhouse. Plus: Michael Tubbs on Democratic Messaging.

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to Kyle Rittenhouse’s recent comments to Tucker Carlson (11:25), claims of sexism lobbied at the film King Richard (26:42), and Idris Elba playing a Bond villain and not the man himself (38:14). Plus, Michael Tubbs, author and former mayor of Stockton, CA, joins the show to discuss his book The Deeper the Roots and why Democrats are losing the messaging battle (48:36).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher