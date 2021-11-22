Solksjaer Sacked by Manchester United, so What Now?

Musa and Ryan discuss the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer following Manchester United’s 4-1 defeat at Watford (3:18). They also chat about his era as manager, the club as a whole, and what happens next, before quickly rounding up some key results from around Europe this weekend, including Squid Game tifos, goals galore in Serie A, Xavi’s first game as Barcelona manager, crowd trouble in Ligue 1 again, and more (34:40).
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
